5 Neil Diamond Songs That Prove 1970 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Neil Diamond's story includes some success as a songwriter and solo act in the 1960s, and he was part of the rock 'n' roll firmament by the early 1970s. As the musical sounds of one decade morphed into another, Diamond's arc hit its highest level. While he was the '70s musician who ruined a remake of "The Jazz Singer" in the '80s, Diamond was pretty much the king of rock 'n' roll at the beginning of the '70s. His illustrious career as pop and rock's finest crooner reached its height in 1970, and a handful of songs proves it.

He had many smashes that decade — and there are plenty of underrated '70s Neil Diamond songs as well — but in 1970 he did a little bit of everything that would make him such an icon. Some of Diamond's biggest hits ever were the ones he notched in 1970, and they definitively adhere to the tropes of the singer-songwriter's career. There are thoughtful forays into his own psyche, as well as a fun and catchy acoustic guitar-driven singalong kind of song. Diamond also liked to cover and transform pre-existing hit songs, and he allowed others to use his works in a similar fashion; in 1970, he checked both of those boxes. Here, then, are five songs that demonstrate how Neil Diamond gave the world the full Diamond experience in 1970 — and how he never had a better year.