Led Zeppelin Refused To Release This 1971 Song As A Single — It Defined A Generation Anyway

It's eight minutes long. It takes almost a minute for the vocals to begin. It takes over four minutes for the drums to kick in. It's through-composed, meaning it's written in sequential, non-repeating fashion, not verse-chorus fashion. Nothing about Led Zeppelin's 1971 masterpiece, "Stairway to Heaven," screams single, but Atlantic Records still wanted it released as a single. Zeppelin refused.

This is the barebones backstory behind Zeppelin's odyssey to end all odysseys, "Stairway to Heaven." So much has been said about this song, so much musical worship lavished upon it, so many superlatives doled out, that it's practically impossible to conceive of rock history, or even 20th-century musical history, without it. No matter that some boomers are sick to death of "Stairway to Heaven" and would rather forget it, the song not only defined a generation, but proves that 1971 was classic rock's greatest year by far. And yet, Zeppelin never intended it to be a single.

Zeppelin wanted "Stairway to Heaven" to remain couched within the entirety of their fourth, untitled studio album, commonly called "Led Zeppelin IV." They wanted the album to be an album, listened to on the whole, not a fragmented assemblage of pop ditties. They also didn't want the song shaved down to radio-friendly length. Thankfully, radio DJs loved "Stairway to Heaven" and played it anyway. Atlantic Records even followed suit by shipping 1972 promo versions to stations in the U.S. Thus, a legend was born and fostered.