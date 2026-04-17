5 Songs That Prove 1971 Was The Best Year For Classic Rock By Far

Out of the entirety of classic rock's golden era, which many consider to span the '60s through the early '80s, 1971 stands out as a prime year for inventive, well-written songs. Preceded by the breakup of the Beatles the year prior, 1971's releases built on the musical movements of the '60s and paved the way for the rockier, punchier decade that followed. All in all, it was classic rock's best year.

Proving it is relatively easy; after all, that single year contained so much ecstatic, creative energy and so many colossal hits by so many legendary artists, such as the Rolling Stones, the Doors, David Bowie, and so on, but how can we possibly pin it down to five songs? Our crème de la crème choices reflect the excellence and depth of musicianship in 1971, and still truly wow listeners in the present. Our choices also cover the breadth of rock's character that year, from its simpler, singer-songwriter affairs to its grander, proggier journeys. And since classic rock's entire journey from Beatlemania through new wave evolved lockstep with popular culture, our choices speak to the time from which they came. Sadly, we'll have to omit plenty of incredible music, and that's not even taking loads of underrated songs from 1971 into account.

At the top of our list sits the most obvious choice possible, the OG rock epic, "Stairway to Heaven." We've also got a gonzo and virtuosic song from Yes, plus top-tier choices from the Allman Brothers Band, The Who, and John Lennon. These are the biggest feathers in the cap of that greatest of years for classic rock, 1971.