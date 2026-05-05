5 Classic Rock Songs Boomers Would Rather Forget

For every Led Zeppelin, there's a Captain & Tennille. Actually, there might be more C&Ts than Zeppelins, but few of the former make it to No. 1. Baby boomers, however, had the fortune/misfortune of being subjected to both in their formative years. Even though the best of boomer music earns them bragging rights over other generations, the worst of it is annoying, overplayed, overrated, and best forgotten.

Elder boomers (born 1946 to 1954) roughly came of age in the '60s, and Generation Jones (born 1955 to 1964) in the '70s. With that in mind, our song choices can't extend too far into the '80s and need to be especially hackle-raising to boomers. This means tracks that have some intrinsically irritating or cringe quality to their music, lyrics, presentation, etc., contain off-putting subject matter, or have been played to death (or any combination of the three). And since we're focusing on classic rock, we can bundle subgenres under our umbrella, like yacht rock.

All this being said, there are going to be people who love each of our choices. So, the reader can more or less take this article in the spirit of a roast (much less, in one case). We've got generational classics that have long since worn out their welcome, plus a ghastly song about amorous animals and others that are embarrassing, unsettling, and just plain phony.