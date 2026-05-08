Bonnie Tyler's 1984 Classic Never Hit No. 1, But Hollywood Gave It A Remarkable Second Life

Grandiose, melodramatic, immense in sound and scope: You can say all this and more about 1984's "Holding Out for a Hero" from Bonnie Tyler. It's one of her most iconic songs, right up there with the equally musical theater-like "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which hit No. 1 in 1983 and stayed there for four weeks. "Holding Out for a Hero," though, only reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. But thanks to movies and TV shows, it got a remarkable second life.

It's strange to think that "Holding Out for a Hero" never got higher than No. 34. Sure, the song is mostly chorus, plus those background "doo doo doos" and the guys with the whips in the song's Western-themed music video. But wow, if it isn't over-the-top in the best, hammiest, catchiest way possible. That's not by accident, as the song comes from Dean Pitchford and Jim Steinman, the latter of whom wrote "Total Eclipse of the Heart," a song with a wild backstory involving a Nosferatu musical.

Steinman's theatrical sensibilities were a perfect fit for a movie like 1984's "Footloose," for which he co-wrote "Holding Out for a Hero." But even though Tyler's semi-hit made it onto the movie's soundtrack, it wasn't "Footloose" that elevated the song to its legendary current status — it was subsequent films and shows like "Shrek 2," "Glee," "Short Circuit 2," "Who's Harry Crumb?," and loads more. Now, "Holding Out for a Hero" is Tyler's second-most-streamed song on Spotify at 580 million listens.