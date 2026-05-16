This 1981 Song By Kenny Rogers Is His Most Romantic By Far

Kenny Rogers, the singer and songwriter best known for hits like "The Gambler" across a storied career across rock 'n' roll, country, jazz, and more, had a great many musical peaks. But it was in 1981 that he reached an undeniable romantic height with one can't-miss track. Though romance was, of course, a category Rogers dabbled in plenty across his memorable catalog, no song reached the supreme heights of "Through the Years" as a true and complete love song.

"Through the Years" checked about every box needed for a success, both in quality and commercial success. It performed well in charts across multiple countries and captured a uniquely romantic feeling that has kept the song relevant to this day. And though it's already a great song at face value, looking just a little bit deeper further showcases the power of this 1981 love ballad. From conception to release, this was an unmissable song and undoubtedly the most romantic track Rogers ever recorded and performed.