The Shortest No. 1 Hits Of The '70s Are Proof That Less Is More

Many classic hits of the 1970s got all the way to No. 1 on the pop chart with relatively very little material — rock bands and solo acts didn't need more than a couple of minutes of run time to make a best-selling smash. The 1970s is the age associated with the longest songs ever recorded; epic, multi-part hard rock sagas like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Don McLean's "American Pie" went on and on. But what casual music buyers and radio listeners really wanted was the short stuff. In the '70s, songs that got in there and got out in well under three minutes was not only common but the prevailing method of pop craftsmanship.

However, they're all over so very quickly. Five of the best-known, chart-topping songs of the 1970s all boast official running times of two minutes and 30 seconds or less. Here are the most minimalist, time-efficient classic hits of the '70s — the decade's briefest No. 1 hits.