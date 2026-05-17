5 Rock Songs With Chillingly Good Orchestral Covers

Metallica may have had its fair share of scandals, but hearing how majestic the band sounds with orchestral backing is a reminder of what this ageless rock unit is capable of. It feels like a cheat to include this one, since Metallica is actually playing on their own orchestral cover, but the symphonic version of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring the San Francisco Symphony is too fantastic to omit. It's already one of the band's best and most melodic songs, a heavy metal power ballad that shows off the performance strength and songwriting skills of one of the rock world's most notable ensembles.

Piling a sonic velvet curtain of classical strings and woodwinds over the drums and guitars creates an aural atmosphere that proves metal's musical worth while delivering a performance as stirring as a cinema soundtrack. James Hetfield imbues his booming vocals with the same yearning as in the band's non-symphonic version, helping them carry beyond the seemingly endless layers of instrumental interplay. The draw out the elegance from amongst the sharper edges of sound without betraying the weighty presentation that makes the original version so brutally expressive.

Call it the spicy-sweet combo of the rock music world, a fusion of two diametrically opposed musical forms that work splendidly in concert (literally) with one another. There's no pigeonholing Metallica once you hear how authentically the band's music unfolds with a little classical-style shading to emphasize its deeper layers.