The Real Reason System Of A Down Haven't Released An Album Since 2005

Nobody likes to hear that their favorite band is taking a hiatus. Whatever the reason the band decides to put down their instruments and take a break, it means no new music, no new gigs, and a fretful wait for their fans to see if the group gets back together at all.

For listeners of the American thrash-inflected alt-metal band System of a Down that dreaded day came in 2006, when the four-piece made up of vocalist Serj Tankian, drummer John Dolmayan, guitarist Daron Malakian, and bassist Shavo Odadjian announced that they were parting ways for the time being. The band insisted that there was no bad blood between its members, and even played one more major show before the split in which they promised they would return. The break for the band came after countless riotous concerts and five critically acclaimed studio releases, including 2001's "Toxicity," and 2002's "Steal This Album!" which catapulted the band to international fame and have remained classics of the nu-metal genre.

Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait long for System of a Down's return. They reunited in 2010 after just four years apart, marking their return with a flurry of festival headline slots, and have continued to perform together regularly ever since. However, one thing remains missing: the release of any further original System of a Down music, with the band's members often venting their frustration that they have failed to unify on a new creative direction and release an album for almost two decades.