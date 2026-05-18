Bob Dylan's 1-Word Answer To Writing Blowin' In The Wind In 10 Minutes Is So On-Brand

Bob Dylan was never one to spell out his songs' meanings outright, but he definitely stayed on brand when asked whether it really took 10 minutes to write "Blowin' in the Wind" in a 2004 interview. Dylan often danced around questions, spouting vague phrases or turning the questions back around without a serious reply. In doing so, he sometimes seemed to be having a lot of fun. And though this was most notably a practice of his youth when the songs were still fresh, he has kept up the persona as his career progressed, all the way into the 21st century.

Though some of his later tracks became more straightforward and obvious as to their meaning, with Dylan even being personally vulnerable about his personal relationships on the mic, there was still a lot of vagueness to be had, even as he aged out of his chaotic, but effective, late '60s sound. Still, when discussing or explaining his early '60s catalog, Dylan was at his most immovably coy, usually ascribing the process to some divine abstraction — but it's how he's talked of those songs since, in 2000 and beyond, that's been the most undoubtedly in character. In no case was that more apparent than during a "60 Minutes" interview in which he was asked about his iconic song and folk staple, "Blowin' in the Wind."