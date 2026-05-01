The 5 Best Bob Dylan Songs That Aren't Blowin' In The Wind

"Blowin' in the Wind" is often cited as Dylan's masterpiece, but the songwriter's discography is enormous, and the truth is, there are countless songs that could be described as his best. Here, we present alternative Bob Dylan tracks that might be considered among his finest work, after all, it's not often a singer-songwriter receives the Nobel Prize for Literature. In fact, it's only happened once, when it was given to Bob Dylan in 2016.

Critics have praised Dylan's songwriting skills ever since he emerged as a folk performer in New York City in the early 1960s, but he became a legend in 1963 with "Blowin' in the Wind," a protest song that came to reflect the resilience of the Civil Rights Movement. Dylan performed the song at several key Civil Rights events, and it became an anthem of the movement.

However, many of his other songs are iconic too. For this article, we have sifted through the records Dylan made during his classic era and selected five exceptional songs that together also reveal his range as one of the finest songwriters of all time.