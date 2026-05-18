5 Rock Videos From The '80s Every Late Boomer Will Immediately Recognize

Late boomers were the lucky cable watchers who witnessed the dawn of MTV in the early '80s, and with it, the golden age of the music video. While every act on the charts came up with a clip to promote their singles, albums, and live performances, certain rock videos stand out as key contributions to late boomer pop culture, just as Gen X was taking over the taste-making reins. Suddenly, the best rock acts of the generation had a new dimension to experiment with, leading to a period of wild creativity and unforgettable videos. Rock acts were so eager to get airtime — and MTV was so hungry for content — that a video avalanche was unleashed on subscribers.

Our notion of the most recognizable rock videos for the late boomer crowd includes a magic formula of memorable music merged with indelible visuals that helped define the early video age. Nouveau rockers like Billy Idol and the Police were on the bleeding edge of using video to help flesh out their images, while the old guard like Robert Palmer and ZZ Top found an opportunity to reinvent themselves for an expanded audience. And with hair metal heroes Whitesnake offering up one of the sexiest clips to grace a television screen, late boomers were witness to some of the most instantly recognizable videos ever released.