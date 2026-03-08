How Whitesnake Turned A Massive Flop Into Its Biggest Hit

Whitesnake agreed to remake "Here I Go Again" because Geffen Records made it — the price for David Coverdale wanting to also redo another song, "Crying in the Rain." The original "Here I Go Again" from 1982 sounds like a lost chapter from Bad Company. It's got a crisp and clapping beat, makes use of an organ and a bluesy guitar, and Coverdale's delivery is restrained and melancholy. The 1987 version sounds like an '80s hair metal song, what with the thunderous drums, synthesizer instead of an organ, a shredding guitar solo, and Coverdale unafraid to wail and hit high notes in a noticeably faster-paced song.

The lyrics stayed largely intact, but with one key difference. In the chorus of the 1982 song, Coverdale characterizes himself as a wandering loner: "Like a hobo I was born to walk alone." Five years later, Whitesnake changed "hobo" to "drifter." Not only was Coverdale concerned that "hobo" — American slang for a 1930s train-hopper — had been misconstrued as "homo," as in "homosexual," but he'd always wanted to use "drifter" anyway. "But I'd used it a bunch of times in different songs, and I thought, 'What the f*** else is there? Hobo!'" he told The Guardian.

Bolstered by a light remix for Top 40 radio, "Here I Go Again" spent a week at No. 1 in October 1987, the only time the rock band would peak at the top of the chart.