'60s Commercial Jingles That Will Transport Boomers Right Back To Childhood

Songs are powerful time machines, and perhaps nothing can send a boomer on that magical journey to the past more effectively than a commercial jingle from their 1960s childhood. Television advertising in the 1960s relied on catchy music that created a lasting memory of a product. Many of those commercial jingles went on to be worth a head-turning amount of money, while some wound up regarded as the worst jingles ever recorded by classic artists, but the ones that endured are those embedded with hooks. Ad jingle writers and anonymous studio musicians were tasked with selling a product, but some accidentally made some of the longest-lasting earworms of all time.

Some of those 1960s jingles are as fondly remembered as a pop or rock song first heard in childhood, and are just as capable of conjuring up nostalgia for the boomer generation. From Slinky to hot dogs and soda, these ads are especially good at sending boomers right back to when they were kids or teenagers watching TV or listening to the radio.