5 Underrated Guitarists From The Boomer Generation That Are Still Shredding Today

Despite enormous contributions to the foundations of progressive rock and classic rock in general, the name Robert Fripp is one you're unlikely to hear anywhere besides guitar magazines. Part of that is Fripp's longstanding reputation for being, shall we say, particular about what's good music and what isn't. But the bulk of the reason the average Joe and Jane may not know Fripp's name — and even if they did, they almost certainly don't hear the name often anymore — is simply because he was always steps ahead (or at least way to the side) of his more commercial peers.

Fripp founded King Crimson, arguably the prog band of the classic rock era, in 1968 and has remained its sole consistent member since. Not only that, but he has always maintained the final word on the group's songwriting and production, making it hard to distinguish Fripp from King Crimson at all. As former bandmate Adrian Belew told Mojo (via Guitar.com), "Every decision went through Robert. If something wasn't up to snuff he'd tell you."

Exacting creation process aside, Fripp and company have never hung up their instruments for good. As recently as 2025, the band's manager, David Singleton, stoked rumors of a potential new album. It seems that Fripp's singular genius may still be yet to come.