5 Underrated Guitarists From The Boomer Generation That Are Still Shredding Today
Boomers both invented and perfected the art of rock guitar. There, it's been said. No matter your feelings on the generation, loosely defined as those born between the mid-'40s and mid-'60s, there's no denying that modern rock guitar exists thanks to their creativity and commitment through the years. Some of those boomer rockers, by now in their 60s to 80s, if not more, are even committed enough to still be at it. It's not just Keith Richards, either. Many of the generation's most underrated guitarists are still out there, laying down licks to remind everyone that they still have it.
A ton of classic rock guitarists have had their glowing, red-hot guitar work outshined by the heavenly auras of the so-called gods of their field. For every splashy hit-maker, there were a dozen other guitarists, equally as talented but who, for whatever reason, barely made a plop. Here, we'll shine a light on five of those classic rock underdogs, and in particular, those who refuse to quit and continue shredding today.
Robert Fripp
Despite enormous contributions to the foundations of progressive rock and classic rock in general, the name Robert Fripp is one you're unlikely to hear anywhere besides guitar magazines. Part of that is Fripp's longstanding reputation for being, shall we say, particular about what's good music and what isn't. But the bulk of the reason the average Joe and Jane may not know Fripp's name — and even if they did, they almost certainly don't hear the name often anymore — is simply because he was always steps ahead (or at least way to the side) of his more commercial peers.
Fripp founded King Crimson, arguably the prog band of the classic rock era, in 1968 and has remained its sole consistent member since. Not only that, but he has always maintained the final word on the group's songwriting and production, making it hard to distinguish Fripp from King Crimson at all. As former bandmate Adrian Belew told Mojo (via Guitar.com), "Every decision went through Robert. If something wasn't up to snuff he'd tell you."
Exacting creation process aside, Fripp and company have never hung up their instruments for good. As recently as 2025, the band's manager, David Singleton, stoked rumors of a potential new album. It seems that Fripp's singular genius may still be yet to come.
Robby Krieger
As an exercise, create a word cloud for everything that comes to mind when you think of the Doors. We're willing to bet that nearly all of the terms and ideas relate to troubled frontman Jim Morrison, his artistry, and his notorious antics both onstage and off. It's doubtful guitarist Robby Krieger comes up at all, despite being one of the band's more gifted songwriters (he wrote "Light My Fire," among other hits) and a talented, idiosyncratic guitarist. In the overwhelming shadow of Morrison's mystique and legend, Krieger has never truly become a household name, but that never stopped him from creating and performing, even 50-plus years after Morrison's untimely death.
Following Morrison's 1971 passing, Krieger has kept recording and performing regularly, always finding a new outfit in which to play his signature flamenco-informed style. In addition to semi-regular solo releases over the years, he has released music from bands of his own design, as well as — of course — reuniting with the surviving members of the Doors to tour the group's most memorable material. Krieger's latest creation, Robby Krieger & the Soul Savages, has been actively creating new music and toured as recently as April 2026, with nary a peep from Krieger about retiring anytime soon.
Nancy Wilson
There's almost nothing more rock 'n' roll than Heart, and at the heart of the band are sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson. As both the older sibling and the lead singer, Ann has always had the lion's share of the fame and media attention from the band. Yet that never stopped Nancy from continuing to churn out stellar music, both as part of Heart and solo. With Heart, Nancy helped write the music behind mega-hits "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda," among others, in addition to supplying all the band's signature guitar riffs and solos. Alone, she's released albums of her own, contributed to numerous film soundtracks, and even released an instructional guitar DVD.
As of 2026, Heart are still on tour with both Ann and Nancy continuing to lead the group, and according to Nancy, they're still as raw and real as ever. Speaking with LehighValleyNews about the tour (taking place almost 60 years since the band's founding), Nancy proudly asserted, "We're one of the last authentic rock bands out there that's 100 percent live performances — all human music. Human music made for humans — there's no pre-record; there's a couple of guitar pedal effects, but that's it." Nancy also mentioned plans to continue creating new music and touring beyond even 2026, and as recent Heart performances will prove, she has certainly still got it.
Robin Trower
Robin Trower has always drawn comparisons to Jimi Hendrix, and though flattering (and at times, quite accurate), that has left him and his career unfortunately and lastingly in another artist's shadow. Even more than 50 years since Hendrix's death, Trower has still never found mainstream success aside from his 1974 mission statement "Bridge of Sighs" and its immediate follow-ups. Nonetheless, Trower has always carried on his signature psychedelic-progressive-blues-rock style, releasing album after album, year after year, all of them showcasing a true virtuoso at work.
Trower's discography is longer than most. Notably, he had stints with late bass legend Jack Bruce from Cream and seemingly every other band to exist, as well as '60s psychedelics Procol Harum, best known mostly for "A Whiter Shade of Pale." But Trower has released an extensive solo catalogue, rarely going more than a few years without a new full-length album, even more than 50 years on. As of 2026, Trower is still touring actively, and recent live recordings, like the 2024 performance of "The Razors Edge," show that he can still, without question, shred today.
Joe Satriani
Even if a rock fan had never heard the name Joe Satriani in their life, they'd still know his work. Even if they had never heard his music (which any fan of masterful hard rock should), they'd still know his work, too, in this case vicariously through the art of his many disciples. Satriani was an instructor and mentor to a number of rock's greatest guitarists, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, the unparalleled virtuoso Steve Vai, and many more.
Satriani's own music is excellent, too. Most of his albums are full instrumentals, like the non-stop fun factory that is "Surfing with the Alien," and taken altogether, his work is a library of creative, clever hard rock guitar playing. Yet Satriani is still absent from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has no Billboard Top 10 hits to speak of, and still remains Grammy-less (criminal, considering his 15 total nominations).
That hasn't stopped Satriani one bit, however. His latest album, "The Elephants Of Mars," was released as recently as 2022, and in 2026, he has plans for two separate and equally rad tours — one with his protégé Vai (talk about shredding) and one with Sammy Hagar, among others. If the word 'retire' is in Satriani's vocabulary, it's one he has no reason to use yet.