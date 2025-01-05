What The Final Year Of Jimi Hendrix's Life Was Really Like

Jimi Hendrix was under a lot of career pressure in the final year of his life, and those around him noticed the stress and exhaustion were making him angrier, more distracted, and more erratic than he had been previously. The strain also caused anxiety and ulcers, which didn't help his mood, and there was his misuse of both drugs and alcohol, which continued despite watching his friend and sometimes bandmate Billy Cox have a drug-induced breakdown. A few incidents in the last year of Hendrix's life indicated both publicly and privately how badly his mental and physical health had deteriorated.

Christmas 1969 would end up being his last one alive. He spent it with girlfriend Carmen Borrero, and she claims he said it was the best Christmas he ever had. But he was drinking heavily, and after giving her expensive jewelry as gifts, threatened to throw Borrero out a window before hitting her with a bottle. Borrero had to go to the emergency room to get her resulting injuries treated.

A month later, Hendrix played Madison Square Garden as part of a benefit concert. Because of delays with other groups, it was almost 3 a.m. when he went on stage. Witnesses disagree if he was very drunk or very high or both by that point, but he was clearly on something. He played two songs, started talking gibberish to the audience, then sat down in front of an amp and went silent. He had to be led off the stage.

