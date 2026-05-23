5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1993 Was The Decade's Best Year For Love Songs

More than any other year in the '90s, 1993 was the era of the blockbuster No. 1 love song. Not only were the romantic tunes impressive achievements for the artists who released them, but they were also extended chart-toppers that blocked other songs from reaching the pinnacle of success — and they came one after the other, from January right through to December. Some of them even got a running start in December 1992 and just kept locking it in through the spring of 1993. No other year in that decade even came close to the multi-week peak positioning of 1993's best-performing love songs.

Every one of the sterling hits took up residence at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for weeks on end. It was more than enough evidence that listeners and record buyers were in the mood for love. Dramatic ballads, bouncy pop finger-snappers, and even a little island groove — the diverse love songs of 1993 gave the year a slate of tracks unrivaled in the entire decade. With such a stellar set of hits about romance and its various facets, it's no surprise they're among the classic love songs we'd trade the world to hear again for the first time.