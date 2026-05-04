Classic Love Songs We'd Trade The World To Hear Again For The First Time

Some songs just stick with you, whether it's a classic rock masterpiece like David Bowie's "Life On Mars?" or a timeless love song like the Beatles' "In My Life," whose music and lyrics come together to perfectly encapsulate an authentic feeling or idea. You likely remember the exact moment, or at least the time period, when you first heard certain classic love songs, and what they meant to you in that moment.

That's the magic of music. It can transport us back in time, awakening all kinds of related memories. But like everything else in life, as we grow and change and go through good times and bad, the meaning and relevance of a song can also morph, picking up all the psychic debris of life.

These five classics avoid the trite and mawkish lyrics of standard love songs, soaring above the rest to connect to listeners in a meaningful way. These tunes also stand out musically, thanks to striking instrumental or vocal performances (or both). All five make us want to go back in time and hear them for the first time, all over again.