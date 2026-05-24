Rockers Who Experimented With A Full Orchestra — And Absolutely Pulled It Off

Rock, metal, and orchestral instruments are far more intertwined than folks might think. From the Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" to Bush's "Glycerine," bands have incorporated violins, cellos, flutes, horns, etc., for decades. But a full orchestral accompaniment while playing live? That's another, far more ambitious venture entirely, though some rockers have pulled it off with expertise and gusto.

"Pulled it off" could mean a variety of things. Some musicians just want to meet artistic expectations, like Devin Townsend's 2017, nearly three-hour symphonic extravaganza with the Orchestra and Choir of Plovdiv State Opera at the Ancient Theatre of Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Other musicians, like Bring Me the Horizon, did the orchestral thing at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2016 to raise money for the NPO Teenage Cancer Trust. Both shows were resounding successes in their own ways. Other artists, like Finnish symphonic legends Nightwish or Italian symphonic-death metal outfit Fleshgod Apocalypse, are inherently "orchestral" in instrumentation and composition but have never played with a full orchestra live. Full orchestras are extremely expensive and involve rewriting musical parts to make rock instruments and orchestral instruments fit together. Plus, all the musicians have to get paid.

To date, there's really only one full orchestral show that's been extremely monetarily successful: Metallica's 1999 S&M show, which sold 8 million copies. Since then, loads of bands have done orchestral shows to varying degrees of success. Here are some of the rockers who pulled it off.