10 Strange But True Stories From 1970s Rock

There's a phrase: sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. However, in the 1970s, the U.S. government — led by President Richard Nixon — didn't like the middle section of that saying, so it fought hard against it and its associated counterculture. One person who decided he wanted to help the government was the King himself, since, as it turns out, Elvis Presley had an interesting relationship with law enforcement.

Elvis met with then-U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew in 1970. The rocker wanted to be part of the government's anti-drug drive, suggesting that he could put his high profile to better use. When he later went to the White House, Elvis handed a letter intended for Nixon to a guard, in which he asked to be appointed a "federal agent-at-large." This culminated in Elvis meeting with the president, during which he gifted him a gun and mentioned once again how he wanted to help out the administration.

Following Nixon and Elvis' warm but uneventful meeting, the president wrote a letter to the singer and thanked him for the gift and visit. But what about Elvis' request to become a federal agent? Well, Nixon didn't say a word about it. Then again, if it did happen, would it have been publicized?