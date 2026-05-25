Classic Rock Artists Who Scored Their First No. 1 Hit After Turning 40

Some of the biggest names in rock waited decades to land one of the most widely-recognized achievements in the music business: a No. 1 hit. Still, they got that chart-topper, even after sailing past their 40th birthday. The pop chart is generally associated with youth — music made for young people by young people. But every now and then, an older, influential, and venerated act breaks through with a song so hip, fresh, and undeniable that it goes all the way to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. What's even more impressive about these late-career and long-overdue triumphs is that those songs mark the first time that those classic rock artists have ever reached that milestone.

Bands can sell millions of records and never have a No. 1 hit, or an artist can become a certified rock legend and still have zero No. 1 hits to show for it. A handful of the greatest rock acts ever did manage to get to No. 1, but not with a song released in their '60s or '70s heyday. Here are the classic rock artists who finally made it to No. 1 in the '80s or '90s — and well after they turned 40.