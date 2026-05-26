5 Rock Songs From 1954 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Music historians generally claim that there were rock 'n' roll songs emerging onto the charts as early as 1951 ("Rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats, anyone?). But 1954 is arguably when the burgeoning musical style really started building momentum — and these five cool songs prove it.

1954 was the year Elvis Presley first came to prominence, and his debut release remains as cool a slice of rockabilly as anything in his discography. The year also produced a number of key tracks that saw rock establish itself as indispensable party music, aligning the genre with hedonism, good times — and, for some onlookers, danger.

Some of the tracks on this list may have been familiar to you for decades. But we think that, if you take time to listen once again, and closely, you'll find these tracks still contain that rebellious spirit that marked them out as groundbreaking more than 70 years ago. Each sees performers looking to break the rules of popular music. In some cases, they're upping the tempo, in others, they're playing in wild new ways, and elsewhere, they may be challenging in their lyrical content. Let's go.