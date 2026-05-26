The Biggest No. 1 Hits Of 1970, Ranked

The first year of the 1970s was a monumental period for pop music, as evidenced by the sheer volume of classic and still enduring songs that went to No. 1 on the pop chart during those 12 months. The sounds of the '60s converged with and gave way to the newer movements and musical ideas that would define the decade to come. The songs that became the biggest hit in the United States for at least one week came from the realms of pop, rock, soul, folk, adult contemporary, and bubblegum, contributed by both bands and solo acts, Americans and Europeans, and well-known stars and sensations on the rise. As a result, 1970 was an especially competitive year on the charts: a total of 21 songs made it to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The numerically greatest hits of 1970 are a substantial bunch, with only a few tunes by '70s musicians we completely forgot about. But some are better than others. Based on durability, influence, and the opinions of Grunge staff in terms of feel, importance, and overall quality, these are the 10 best No. 1 hits of 1970.