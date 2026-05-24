8 Vintage Guitars You Shouldn't Walk Past At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales
While many music lovers keep their eyes peeled for unmissable vintage records at garage and estate sales, others are in the market for the guitars that helped make the sounds. We all know one person's trash is another person's treasure, but who among us hasn't hoped to be the one who finds a Fender Stratocaster guitar with a fascinating story at a bargain price? It's not completely unheard of, if social media is to be believed, where plenty of stories can be found about someone who knows someone who found a Gibson Les Paul for a few hundred bucks.
For some, it's a chance to fulfill a childhood dream or be reunited with an old friend, while for others, their thrifted guitar could be just the start of an amazing journey. After all, Elvis Presley changed musical history with a $6.95 guitar. But what should those who want to follow in the footsteps of Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, or B. B. King be on the lookout for? Here's our pick of the vintage guitars that, if you see them, you should absolutely grab.
Steinberger GL4T
Unveiled in 1986, six years after the founding of the Steinberger Sound Corporation, the original GL4T came with TransTrem and a trio of pickups, and was built to withstand pretty much anything their owners could throw at it. Made from a blend of graphite and carbon fiber, the Steinberger GL4T always stood out from the crowd. A used GL4T in excellent condition will set you back around $5,000, so if you spot one at an estate sale for less, do not hesitate.
Ibanez Artist 2616
The debate about whether Ibanez guitars offer better quality than Gibson will probably rage until the end of time, but there's no denying the Ibanez Artist 2616 is as gorgeous a lookalike as the Gibson ES-175 — and at less than $2,000, a fraction of the cost. This particular model of hollow-body Artist guitars was made in Japan from 1973 to 1977, and if archtops are your bag, then this axe is likely already in your top five must-haves.
Gibson Firebird V 1964
Feverish dealers will pay a pretty penny for a Gibson Firebird V 1964 in reasonable condition, so it's easy to see why some have been encouraged to restore dilapidated Firebirds to something closer to their original glory. Gibson started making the range in 1963, but two years later changed the horn to the standard non-reverse design and added a neck joint, so finding one without a joint is really special. If the guitar gods are truly smiling on you and the seller is asking for peanuts, rather than the typically five-figure sums found online, you're a winner.
BC Rich Mockingbird bass
"Had me a Mockingbird many years ago, and wish I had it back!" sighed a Facebook commenter. With its iconic shape, the BC Rich bass was a heavyweight in every sense, with one enthusiast describing it as one of "the most exciting guitars ever made." The BC Rich Mockingbird delivers plenty of range and, for some, is preferable to a Fender. Finding one in good condition for less than a grand isn't easy, and some 1984 semi-vintage models can set you back over $6,000, so keep those eyes peeled at this summer's estate sales.
Silvertone 1304/ Danelectro U1
Garage sales really can be gold mines, as musician Adam Reynolds revealed, when his wife stumbled across a 1304 Silvertone/ Danelectro U-1 guitar. It's a beloved axe that sounds good to both acoustic and electric fans, with even a scrappy, painted model prompting respect online. You can snap up a vintage one from the 1960s online for less than $800, but one might just make its way into your local thrift store's bins.
Musima Elgita
There aren't many guitars we could toss off a tall building knowing they'd live to play another day, but the Musima Elgita would likely be one. Made in East Germany during the Soviet era, one in good condition offers a warm, rich sound unlike anything else. Finding one in perfect shape would be a scoop, but you could give some TLC to a piece of guitar history found online for less than $200, which means your chances of finding an even better bargain at a thrift store or estate sale are pretty good.
Peavey T-60
These heavy American-made guitars sometimes fly under the radar, but they're very much an "if you know, you know," marque. Owners who bought them for cheap in their misspent youth have reaped the rewards of a great quality instrument, even if their shoulders might disagree. The 1979 T-60 was Peavey's first-ever guitar with a unique sound that is amazing to this day. A good-quality, vintage model can be found for less than $1,000, but check any guitar boxes at estate sales, just in case!
Harmony H62
Rockabilly and blues lovers have a massive soft spot for 1950s brand Harmony and its hollow‑body H62 electric guitar. If you are lucky enough to come across one at a thrift store or estate sale, check inside the f-hole to see if you can identify the date stamp to see when it was made. An original 1950s vintage Harmony H62 in good condition will set you back around $2,000 online, but if you find one for less, don't sleep on it!