8 Vintage Guitars You Shouldn't Walk Past At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales

While many music lovers keep their eyes peeled for unmissable vintage records at garage and estate sales, others are in the market for the guitars that helped make the sounds. We all know one person's trash is another person's treasure, but who among us hasn't hoped to be the one who finds a Fender Stratocaster guitar with a fascinating story at a bargain price? It's not completely unheard of, if social media is to be believed, where plenty of stories can be found about someone who knows someone who found a Gibson Les Paul for a few hundred bucks.

For some, it's a chance to fulfill a childhood dream or be reunited with an old friend, while for others, their thrifted guitar could be just the start of an amazing journey. After all, Elvis Presley changed musical history with a $6.95 guitar. But what should those who want to follow in the footsteps of Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, or B. B. King be on the lookout for? Here's our pick of the vintage guitars that, if you see them, you should absolutely grab.