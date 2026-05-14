6 Vinyl Records You Shouldn't Pass Up At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales
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When you come across old vinyl records at a secondhand shop or estate sale, they're not only fun to sort through — it's also a potentially lucrative financial opportunity. The first couple of eras of rock overlapped with the period when records were the pre-eminent musical delivery method. Vinyl easily scratches, melts, and warps, so the LPs that survived that era endured because people took good care of them — so much so that they continue to exist to the present day, when they're sometimes dumped in a thrift shop or on the lawn at an estate sale because their owners need to clear out some old junk.
Because relatively few vinyl LPs made it out of the 20th century intact, some are worth a fortune today. That's even more true for particularly rare or obscure pressings of well-known and beloved albums. Here are six records that, if you spot them during your next crate dive at a store or sale, you may want to pick up — as conversation pieces, collectors' items, or investments to resell for some easy cash.
The Dark Side of the Moon — Pink Floyd
One hidden truth about Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" is that the earliest issued copies of the 1973 album came with some bonuses. On the earliest pressings, the label at the center of the record is adorned with a solid blue triangular prism, while later editions feature just an outline. The initial run also included stickers and posters. "The Dark Side of the Moon" is one of the top rock albums of all time, so when copies inevitably pop up, examine the record and look inside the sleeve. In 2026, an almost perfect example of that original issue sold for more than $13,000.
Yesterday and Today — The Beatles
When Capitol Records compiled the 1966 Beatles collection "Yesterday and Today," it used the cover photo the band wanted: the Fab Four wearing butcher coats and draped with meat and disembodied doll parts. About 750,000 sleeves were printed in advance of a June 1966 sell date, but Capitol recalled them all after many retailers refused to sell the LP with that controversial cover image. A few weren't recovered, making a copy of "Yesterday and Today" with the original, grisly cover both rare and valuable. In the 2000s, a well-kept version could bring in as much as $38,000.
Summer in Paradise — The Beach Boys
The 1992 Beach Boys album "Summer in Paradise" consisted mainly of soft-rocking, synthesizer-based, over-produced covers of the band's own classic '60s songs, as well as an attempt at rap with "Summer of Love." The awkward, dated, and critically reviled album sold only 1,000 copies, in an age when CDs and cassettes were the preferred media formats. The vinyl run was limited to begin with, and it became extremely hard to find an original edition. In 2026, a copy in even decent condition could fetch $3,700.
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan — Bob Dylan
The story of Bob Dylan as an iconic singer-songwriter and voice of the boomer generation picked up with his second album, 1963's "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan," which features the hit "Blowin' in the Wind" One version of the LP, distributed to radio stations, includes a label with a different track list than the one on a sticker on the sleeve. It's a different record than the one that was mass produced and sent to stores. If "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" surfaces at a used record store or private sale, it bears checking the sleeve against the label, because one of those rare ones could be sold for more than $3,100.
Sticky Fingers — The Rolling Stones
Conceptualized by artist Andy Warhol, the cover of the Rolling Stones' 1971 album "Sticky Fingers" featured a photo of a man in visibly tight jeans with a real, working zipper. (It opened to reveal a layer of underwear-type material.) The zipper pull ended up harming the LP inside, so that idea was altered and later abandoned altogether. If one can find an early, sealed "Sticky Fingers" LP with any kind of zipper, they can expect to turn it around for as much as $250. Even opened and poorly aged copies can generate $30 to $100.
The Velvet Underground and Nico — The Velvet Underground
The first album by the Velvet Underground made their relationship with Andy Warhol explicitly clear. The dark and experimental band championed and produced by Warhol arrived inside a cover that didn't mention the band or the title (referring to guest German vocalist Nico) on the front. Instead, it simply carried Warhol's signature and the image of a banana. Those first printings of "The Velvet Underground & Nico" came with an activity: The yellow banana peel was a sticker that could be stripped off, revealing reddish, fruity flesh underneath.
An early copy of "The Velvet Underground & Nico" with the sticker somehow not completely removed or replaced is a rarity. In 2019, a collector sold one for $1,800.