6 Vinyl Records You Shouldn't Pass Up At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales

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When you come across old vinyl records at a secondhand shop or estate sale, they're not only fun to sort through — it's also a potentially lucrative financial opportunity. The first couple of eras of rock overlapped with the period when records were the pre-eminent musical delivery method. Vinyl easily scratches, melts, and warps, so the LPs that survived that era endured because people took good care of them — so much so that they continue to exist to the present day, when they're sometimes dumped in a thrift shop or on the lawn at an estate sale because their owners need to clear out some old junk.

Because relatively few vinyl LPs made it out of the 20th century intact, some are worth a fortune today. That's even more true for particularly rare or obscure pressings of well-known and beloved albums. Here are six records that, if you spot them during your next crate dive at a store or sale, you may want to pick up — as conversation pieces, collectors' items, or investments to resell for some easy cash.