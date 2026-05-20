The Most Unexpected Career Moves In Music History

Prince, the tiny, tragic, beautiful, energetic performer, defied genre and gender throughout his career, so perhaps it was inevitable that he would eventually move beyond the English language. In 1993, Prince renamed himself, announcing that he would now be designated by the "love symbol." The emblem, referencing the well-known alchemical symbols for Mars and Venus that had come to be associated with masculinity and femininity, respectively, was unpronounceable (at least by us mere non-Prince mortals). Flummoxed announcers and DJs compromised by dubbing him "the artist formerly known as Prince." This phrasing would itself become something of a snowclone, with "the 'blank' formerly known as 'blank'" becoming a phrase as rhythmically recognizable as "Now I lay me down to sleep."

People made fun of Prince for changing his name to ... something that was barely a name, but he had some very understandable reasons for the switch: He hated his boss. Locked into contractual obligations with Warner Brothers since 1977, Prince had been cranking out music that execs sat on, tutting at him that they wouldn't release all the material he had given them to avoid saturating the market. This annoyed Prince, as you might imagine, and he came to associate his name (and Warner's control over it) with the contract conditions he was so unhappy with. Plus, he knew changing his moniker would annoy the suits. When the contract lapsed in 2000 and Prince was again a free agent, he was Prince again.