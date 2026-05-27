5 Hits That Prove 1972 Was The Decade's Best Year For Americana Music

Americana music achieved many heights and produced a number of great albums and songs across its first real peak in the '60s and '70s, but the hits of 1972 set that year apart. This year produced a number of now-classic Americana songs, whether they were sung in a more upbeat style by classic rock 'n' roll bands like the Eagles, or more softly by singer-songwriters such as Jim Croce.

In this list, we'll use five standout songs from 1972 to make it clear that this year was no joke when it came to Americana. We chose songs that embody the spirit of Americana both in form and content, from artists who combined elements of country, rock, folk, and American roots music with lyrics about classic Americana themes such as love and the open road. These five defining songs of '70s Americana were all somehow released during 1972, which no other year of the decade can compete with.