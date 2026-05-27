In 1983, The Bee Gees Penned A Song That Would Become Kenny Rogers' Defining Duet

The country singer and the Bee Gees leader had been slated to sing together on a Kenny Rogers duets album that ultimately fell apart. Rogers still wanted to work with Gibb, who'd since co-written Conway Twitty's 1981 country No. 1 "Rest Your Love on Me." This time, Rogers only wanted Gibb to write; he aimed to sing with another superstar who'd been part of the duets project: Dolly Parton. Gibb presented a song he'd written with the Gibbs brothers that had been composed with Diana Ross in mind – "Islands in the Stream."

A blend of pop, country, and adult contemporary, "Islands in the Stream" went to No. 1 on all three of those Billboard charts and was certified triple-platinum in 2023. It also lived on, and generated songwriting royalties for the Bee Gees, as an interpolated hook in "Ghetto Supastar (That is What You Are)" by Pras Michel, Ol' Dirty Bast***, and Mya that reached No. 8 on the R&B and hip-hop chart in 1998.

For Rogers, "Islands in the Stream" represented the start of a lengthy professional relationship with Parton. Rogers and Parton went on to record a Christmas LP and co-headlined a tour. They hit the country chart three times in the '80s and '90s, with "Real Love," "The Greatest Gift of All," and "Love is Strange."