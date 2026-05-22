At 78, Bob Dylan Finally Nailed A No. 1 Billboard Hit With This Epic 17-Minute Song

"Murder Most Foul," the title of which is taken from Shakespeare's "Hamlet," has gone down well with Bob Dylan's fanbase, as well as music critics. Released in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Dylan was forced to take a break from his so-called "Never Ending Tour," the song was accompanied by a press release saying the song had been recorded "a while back" (via Pop Matters), perhaps to distance the song from the pandemic itself, which, as the dominant subject in public discourse at the time, many fans may have ended up finding unintended parallels to.

Rather than the immediate present, "Murder Most Foul" dives into the past. Dylan has long been drawn to the pivotal events in American history for his subject matter, and "Murder Most Foul" revolves around the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, one of the defining events of the 1960s, the decade Dylan is most associated with. Over unnerving cello, piano, and percussion, Dylan dissects the repercussions of the murder, and mixes pop culture references with other horrifying historical events to show how America has persevered despite its bloody past.

The song is arguably Dylan at his allusive, poetic best, and was included as the final track of his acclaimed studio album, "Rough & Rowdy Ways." It has attracted a great deal of interest from Dylan scholars who are still trying to unravel it — a sure sign of a Dylan classic.