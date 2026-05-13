5 Bob Dylan Songs That Prove 1965 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Bob Dylan's storied career boasts many years that could be said to be his creative, commercial, and overall peak, but it's nearly impossible for us to choose anything other than 1965. Critics and fans at the time weren't exactly happy with Dylan's career trajectory as the year progressed, and it's fun to wonder how they'd perceive it now, with hindsight, but the innovative sounds, classic hit songs, underrated masterpieces, and overall magic that Dylan captured in 1965 are second to none across his career.

Sure, there are reasonable arguments to be made for other years, most notably 1975, which saw the excellent "Blood on the Tracks" as well as a number of excellent live recordings, but the depth of 1965, without a truly bad song, pushes it ahead of the pack. It's one of the few years Dylan released two albums, and both have gone down as classics: "Highway 61 Revisited" and "Bringing It All Back Home."

On these two albums are enough tracks to make a much longer list, but our chosen five songs helped define the growing zeitgeist of rock 'n' roll, including folk and blues songs that showcased Dylan's ability as a poet and culture critic — all among his greatest strengths as an artist. Of course, we've included some of his best-known songs, such as "Mr. Tambourine Man," but deeper works such as "Queen Jane Approximately" also demonstrate how Dylan was at the height of his powers in 1965. All together, we think this variety of songs proves that year was certainly the best of Dylan's career.