Why JFK's Assassination Was Worse Than You Thought

Every major authorized investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and most of the ones undertaken by amateur detectives and conspiracy theorists, has used the same historical document as a starting point: a 26.6-second piece of eight-millimeter film captured by hobbyist photographer Abraham Zapruder. It's the only moving visual media of the tragic events of November 22, 1963, and it captures in excruciating detail the murder of the president.

Zapruder stood in a spot in Dealey Plaza where he was able to get a clear view of the presidential motorcade. But when shots were fired, it also made Zapruder a direct and primary witness. "I saw the president lean over to Jacqueline, then the second shot came and then I realized I saw his head open up and I started yelling, 'They killed him, they killed him,' and I continued shooting until they went under the underpass," Zapruder told reporter Marvin Scott (via PIX 11).

That moment deeply and negatively impacted Zapruder's mental health. "It's left in my mind like a wound that heals up but yet there's a pain left as to what has happened," he said. His camera was seized by the government and now sits in the National Archives. He was given a new camera, but he never touched it nor any other camera ever again, because it brought back too many horrible memories of the assassination.

