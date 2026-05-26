5 Hit Songs That Prove 1993 Was The Decade's Greatest Year For Women In Rock

From Courtney Love to Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette to Gwen Stefani, the '90s were overflowing with women in rock of all stripes and types. And while enormous albums in certain years shook pop culture, like 1995's "Jagged Little Pill" and "Tragic Kingdom," it's 1993 that paved the way forward and afforded the music world the widest breadth and impact of female voices (before rock started to ossify post-grunge). It was the best year of the decade for women in rock in terms of musical vibrancy, freshness, and creativity.

Our choices for songs from 1993 reflect the core reason we're choosing the year as the decade's best: Variety and uniqueness of style meets quality of music and contribution to women in rock across the entire decade and beyond. This means opening our selections to female-led rock outfits beyond the decade's most dominant names and into artists who wove the musical fabric of the decade in less obvious ways. Each song has to stand on its own merits but characterize the best of the decade when taken on a whole. We're omitting flash-in-the-pan artists like 4 Non Blondes, whose one song, "What's Up?," from their one studio album, 1993's "Bigger, Better, Faster, More!," caught on in a big way but is ultimately lacking in depth.

We've settled on superb tracks from the likes of Melissa Etheridge, The Cranberries, Mazzy Star, and The Breeders, all of whom represent different facets of women's voices in rock. Then, there's PJ Harvey, who forever defies definition.