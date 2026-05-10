These 5 Female Guitarists Of The '80s Are Criminally Underrated

If nothing else, the '80s were the decade of shred. Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen, Randy Rhoads, Steve Vai: These are some of the names that come to mind when thinking of all sorts of virtuosic and influential guitarists from the decade. Other names, however, tend to get overlooked — especially of the female variety. Thankfully, we're here to rectify this oversight and highlight some criminally underrated 80's frontwomen, songwriters, and shredders of all bends.

That's our first point: While it's easy to see a guitarist doing some crazy arpeggios and say, "Wow, that's awesome," it's far easier to overlook guitarists who serve their songs rather than beg for attention. That doesn't mean we're going to focus predominantly on singer-songwriter types, but rather that no type of guitarist is off the table. And even though we're highlighting female guitarists, we're not giving out any condescending participation trophies; our choices truly deserve proper respect. The '80s fostered guitarwork of the highest tier that resonates onward through the present, especially in rock, and including women whose work is of a genuinely superlative calibre.

Musically savvy readers could probably guess a couple of our choices, like Michael Jackson's guitarist, Jennifer Batten, or Prince's guitarist, Wendy Melvoin. We've also got to give nods to the estimable "Heavy Metal Queen," Lita Ford, as well as the ever-strangely-underrated Nancy Wilson of Heart, plus the quintessence of rock, Joan Jett.