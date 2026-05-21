This '60s Classic Is The Only Song To Ever Become A US State's Official Rock Anthem

Nearly every U.S. state has an official song, generally a traditional or folk tune, and most of them were written more than 100 years ago. Only Ohio also has an official rock anthem, and the song is "Hang On Sloopy," recorded by the McCoys in 1965. Indiana garage rock band Rick and the Raiders was a popular act in adjoining Southwest Ohio, and upon changing its name to the McCoys, cut "Hang on Sloopy," adapting the R&B song "My Girl Sloopy," for Bang Records. It spent a week at No. 1, and after the McCoys broke up, frontman Rick Derringer became a '70s one-hit wonder with "Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo." Ohio was so proud of its chart-topping local heroes that "Hang On Sloopy" became part of its culture. By the end of 1965, the Ohio State Marching Band added a crowd-pleasing, brassy take on "Hang On Sloopy" to its repertoire.

According to Ohio Magazine, in 1985, Columbus Citizen-Journal columnist Joe Dirck heard that Washington was considering making its official rock song "Louie Louie," so he wrote multiple pieces urging Ohio leaders to do the same with "Hang On Sloopy." Dirck convinced state House Rep. Mike Stinziano to champion a bill, and both congressional chambers okayed it. There's a marker commemorating "Hang On Sloopy" as Ohio's official state rock song standing in Steubenville.