In 1975, David Bowie Nabbed His First No. 1 Hit In The US With Help From This Beatle

September 20 is a red letter day for Beatles and Bowie fans. On that date in 1969, John Lennon told Paul, George, and Ringo he was quitting the band; on the same day exactly six years later, David Bowie scored his first No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. "Fame," the song that topped the American singles chart in September 1975, also connected the two men, as Lennon had a hand in its creation. But how did it happen?

Their relationship began at a 1974 party thrown by Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor. A couple of days later they met again, backstage at the Grammy Awards. Before Bowie presented one of the Grammys to Aretha Franklin, he told Lennon he didn't think America really understood him. The former Beatle assured him otherwise, and a warm friendship was born.

In 1975, Bowie, who was working on the "Young Americans" album at the time, invited Lennon to New York City's Electric Lady Studio to play on his cover of the Beatles' "Across the Universe." Later that same day, the two collaborated on an original song that would become Bowie's biggest U.S. hit up to that time.