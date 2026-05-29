5 Modern Bands That Sound Ripped From The Classic Rock Era

Who said that classic rock is dead? It not only lives on vinyl, safely stored and waiting to be spun, but in the souls of musicians in the present. No matter any and all cries that rock has had its day, there's actually a decent amount of modern bands writing high-quality music that sounds like it was ripped straight from classic rock's glory days.

There's actually a lot more classic rock-inspired bands out there than the reader might realize. These bands take inspiration from a variety of classic rock forays across its golden age (1964 to 1982), from the Beatles to Queen, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Southern rock outfits like Lynyrd Skynyrd, folk rock groups like the Byrds, early metal like Black Sabbath, and more. We want our recommendations to reflect this whole array of rock while not being redundant.

This means omitting bands like Dirty Honey in favor of Greta Van Fleet, the Sword in favor of Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, plus leaving bands like the Struts (Queen worship), Tedeschi Truck Bands (roots rock), and Waxahatchee (folk rock) to the reader to investigate. And when we say "modern" bands, we don't mean music that came out last Tuesday. We mean roughly 21st century, provided the band is still active, with a slight emphasis on newer rather than older.

On that note, we're going to pass along an obvious, Zeppelin-heavy choice we already mentioned, Greta Van Fleet, as well as psychedelic outfit Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats. We've also got a pretty big band, Wolfmother, along with the Sheepdogs, and the Lemon Twigs.