The '70s Invention That Absolutely Transformed Music Into A Collective Experience

Everyone has their pet karaoke track. From the secret ringer with powerful pipes and seven years of opera training to the most tone-deaf warbler in the bar, each of us has the one song they think they can sing (or at least deliver), perhaps aided by one too many Chardonnays, that really lets us bare our soul and charm an audience. Most people are wrong about this, but nevertheless, karaoke remains a popular entertainment/hazing activity that lets would-be singers connect with their favorite jams on an intimate, if sometimes off-key, level.

Like many inventions, karaoke took a basic human activity, singing together, and made it fancier and louder. Credited to Daisuke Inoue, a Japanese session musician who made a portable track for a regular to belt along to, in the 50 years since its invention, karaoke has become a worldwide phenomenon, joining "sushi" as one of the Japanese words nearly everyone in the world knows.