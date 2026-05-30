5 Love Songs From 1980 That Sound Even Sweeter Today

Among a packed decade of love songs, 1980 holds its own, with many memorable tracks that have remained relevant and even grown better over time. That year, top tunes included No. 1 hits from legends such as Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, and Diana Ross, but another group of love songs, none of which ever fully topped the charts at their peak, have lived on as the finest testaments of what love songs could be in the '80s.

The tunes we've chosen cover all the bases with a variety of different styles of love — some obsessive, some desperate, some traditionally romantic — but each lands with an undeniable sweetness despite the complexity of its subject matter. We've featured five excellent love songs from 1980, from artists across popular genres of the time, such as Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder. These tracks have each aged wonderfully, and we hope you rediscover some radio hits and album cuts of 1980 that capture love's unique magic.