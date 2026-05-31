The 5 Best Monkees Songs That Aren't I'm A Believer

Looking back at the Monkees, one song immediately springs to mind: "I'm a Believer," which soared to the top of the charts, spending seven weeks at No. 1 while becoming 1967's top-selling single. And while it may be true that Neil Diamond wrote the 1966 tune for the Monkees (and it's still one of the group's catchiest tunes), it was by no means the group's sole smash. The band also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with singles "Daydream Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville," while several others landed in the Top 20.

Despite the Monkees being derided as the "Prefab Four" for its members being cast like actors in a sitcom (which, for the record, they actually were), it's also impossible to ignore just how popular the band was. Consisting of Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, Davy Jones, and Michael Nesmith, the Monkees scored four No. 1 albums in 1967, the only act in the history of Billboard's charts to ever achieve that feat within the same calendar year. Compiling a list of the band's best songs can be incredibly subjective, given the sheer volume of hits the Monkees churned out.

"I think the Monkees songbook is maybe the third-best songbook," Tork once told Salon, ranking the band's output below only Lennon-McCartney and Jagger-Richards. That's why we're taking various factors into consideration, including chart position, longevity — and, for good measure, that certain "je ne sais quoi" that makes a listener immediately connect to a track. With that in mind, keep reading for a rundown of the five best Monkees songs that aren't "I'm A Believer."