5 Classic Rock Songs From 1994 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music

If you weren't there for the summer of 1994, you missed out. It was truly a magnificent time for rock, one defined by its multifaceted, varied nature. The music that defined college radio of the late '80s was blossoming into the hazy alternative nation. Though grunge had lost one of its forefathers when Kurt Cobain died earlier in the year, the end of Nirvana continued to resonate, even when sunlight peeked through the Seattle clouds.

Legends like Neil Young and Pink Floyd found new generations of fans with albums that added to their legacies. Hootie & the Blowfish and Dave Matthews Band would release debuts that'd give '90s frat bros the soundtrack to their youth. Over in the U.K., Blur and Oasis battled it out with "Parklife" and "Definitely Maybe." And two landmark albums — Green Day's "Dookie" and The Offspring's "Smash" — brought punk to the mainstream in ways it had never been before. And you experienced all of this whenever you turned on the radio or MTV.

Looking back at the summer of '94, we remember just how incredible that time was – and even more so, how much was in store. Songs and albums that came out in the fall, like R.E.M.'s "Monster," Pearl Jam's "Vitalogy," Melvins' "Stoner Witch," and Tom Petty's "Wildflowers", are evidence supporting '94's legacy as a year that rocked.

But if the music wasn't playing during summer vacation, it doesn't count here. Thankfully, there was plenty to go around.