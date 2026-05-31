5 Classic Rock Songs From 1994 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music
If you weren't there for the summer of 1994, you missed out. It was truly a magnificent time for rock, one defined by its multifaceted, varied nature. The music that defined college radio of the late '80s was blossoming into the hazy alternative nation. Though grunge had lost one of its forefathers when Kurt Cobain died earlier in the year, the end of Nirvana continued to resonate, even when sunlight peeked through the Seattle clouds.
Legends like Neil Young and Pink Floyd found new generations of fans with albums that added to their legacies. Hootie & the Blowfish and Dave Matthews Band would release debuts that'd give '90s frat bros the soundtrack to their youth. Over in the U.K., Blur and Oasis battled it out with "Parklife" and "Definitely Maybe." And two landmark albums — Green Day's "Dookie" and The Offspring's "Smash" — brought punk to the mainstream in ways it had never been before. And you experienced all of this whenever you turned on the radio or MTV.
Looking back at the summer of '94, we remember just how incredible that time was – and even more so, how much was in store. Songs and albums that came out in the fall, like R.E.M.'s "Monster," Pearl Jam's "Vitalogy," Melvins' "Stoner Witch," and Tom Petty's "Wildflowers", are evidence supporting '94's legacy as a year that rocked.
But if the music wasn't playing during summer vacation, it doesn't count here. Thankfully, there was plenty to go around.
Love Is Strong — The Rolling Stones
It's shocking how "The Rolling Stones are releasing an album" could be said in 1964, 1994, and 2026. Perhaps even more shocking was how, decades after their debut album, the Stones were once again one of the biggest rock bands in the world, thanks to "Voodoo Lounge" that came out in July 1994, along with the lead single, "Love Is Strong."
Opening with some grimy guitar work that just oozes attitude, "Love Is Strong" is a bluesy little track that's less about love and all about lust. Jagger's low growl on his vocals is almost predatory, like a panther on the hunt.
That prowling vibe was captured in the music video, directed by future Academy Award-winning director David Fincher. Giant chic models ripped off runways (and out of Gap ads) cavort throughout New York City. The video received heavy rotation on MTV and won the Grammy for best short form music video.
While "Voodoo Lounge" will never be the first album that fans reach for when it comes to throwing on some Rolling Stones, it showed that the band behind "(Can't Get No) Satisfaction" still had some gas in the tank in the early '90s — and even into the 2020s.
All I Wanna Do — Sheryl Crow
It sometimes takes forever to be an "overnight" sensation. Sheryl Crow released her debut studio album, "Tuesday Night Music Club," in August 1993, but it didn't blow up for nearly an entire year.
The first two singles, "Run Baby Run" and "What I Can Do for You" went nowhere. "Leaving Las Vegas," released in April 1994, peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, suggesting that the superstardom she and her songwriting friends craved would be forever out of reach.
"We were pretty debauched," said Crow in 2019 when talking to The Build about those early days with musicians David Baerwald, Bill Bottrell, David Daniels, Brian MacLeod, and Kevin Gilbert. "We drank a lot. We hung out at The Olive in L.A. until the wee hours of the morning ... we were so much smarter than everybody else, and totally misunderstood. All of us so totally, insanely talented and overlooked, and that's where we found our camaraderie."
No one could overlook Crow after the release of "All I Wanna Do." Her breakthrough hit, released in July 1994, hit No. 2 on the Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and it would turn out to be a massive song, going gold and winning record of the year at the 1995 Grammys.
The tune was all over the radio, bringing a bit of country pop to the alternative fuzz and bratty punk that defined the year.
Closer — Nine Inch Nails
After toiling in the dimly lit abandoned warehouses and dank clubs of the '70s and '80s, industrial music broke through in the mainstream in the 1990s, thanks to bands like Ministry, KMFDM and, most of all, Nine Inch Nails.
Trent Reznor formed NIN in 1988 in Cleveland, releasing its debut album, "Pretty Hate Machine," a year later. But it was 1994's "The Downward Spiral," and its single, "Closer," that introduced millions to that greasy, dark sound to a wider audience (and ensured that Hot Topic would stay in business for the next two decades).
"Immediately the label [Interscope] came out and said, 'THAT'S the single.' The record came out and it started getting played while censored and we started to make a video," Reznor told GQ in 2024 (via YouTube).
However, NIN and Interscope tested the waters with "March of the Pigs," released ahead of "The Downward Spiral." "Closer" came out two months after the album in May '94. It soon became a fixture of rock radio, playing throughout the summer thanks to its notable chorus ("I want to f*** you like an animal"). It barely missed out on being a Top 40 hit, peaking at No. 41 on the Hot 100.
The song has become one of NIN's signatures, for better or worse. "As far as ['Closer'], there's always the frustration of what I'm actually singing about and then the dumbed down interpretation," Reznor told GQ, "but that's all part of the lesson of when you let something out in the world."
Interstate Love Song — Stone Temple Pilots
The song of the summer '94 was there for those who were bold enough to find it and stick it on a mixtape.
Stone Temple Pilots released their second album, "Purple," in June. However, it group didn't release its biggest track (and arguably one of the summer-iest songs ever), "Interstate Love Song," as a single until October. Those who bought "Purple" for summer road trips, however, discovered one of the best driving songs ever, and the rest of the world wouldn't know about it for months.
"I wrote that song on a nylon-stringed guitar that had cost just $25," bassist Robert DeLeo told Classic Rock in 2025. "It began as a [Brazilian music style] bossa nova tune but I didn't think people would like that so much, so I added a country riff and a melody I had floating around in my head." Vocalist Scott Weiland wrote the lyrics, which were about "the lies I was trying to conceal while making the 'Purple' record," he'd later admit as he was concealing his drug use problem from his fiancée.
"As a writer, Scott always was very poetic," said DeLeo. "He also liked to leave the listener to make up their own minds as to a song's interpretation."
STP was known for contradictions — often self-inflicted, often not. When the band arrived on the scene in 1992 with their debut album "Core," many critics wrote the band off as copycats chasing a trendy sound. Scott Weiland's deep voice drew comparisons to Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Layne Stanley of Alice in Chains, and the press wouldn't stop mocking STP. Rolling Stone's editorial staff even once named STP the "Worst Band" of the year (despite its readers voting them the"Best New Band").
Undone — The Sweater Song — Weezer
The nerds, freaks, and geeks took over rock in 1994. Slackers had their new king when Beck released "Mellow Gold." Punk rock romantics had Jawbreaker's "24 Hour Revenge Therapy" on repeat, while skater wasted their days to NOFX's "Punk In Drublic." But for those who lived behind horn-rimmed glasses and Dungeon Master screens, there was one band that claimed the title of nerd rock kings: Weezer.
"Undone — The Sweater Song" arrived in June '94, released as a single a few weeks after Weezer's self-titled first album (now known as "The Blue Album") hit record stores' shelves. Surging power chords and Rivers Cuomo's nebbish vocals giving way to rage? For losers everywhere, it was like rolling a nat-20 during a Dungeons & Dragons sesh while an Ace Frehley guitar solo played in the background. Finally, there was a band speaking their language.
"'Undone"' is the feeling you get when the train stops, and the little guy comes knockin' on your door," Cuomo once said about the band's breakthrough hit (via American Songwriter). "It was supposed to be a sad song, but everyone thinks it's hilarious."
Though it only reached No. 57 on the Hot 100, "Undone" was a staple of rock radio during the summer of '94. Its success paved the way for the band's follow-up single, "Buddy Holly" (which peaked at No. 18, while going to No. 2 on the Modern Rock charts).