5 Songs That Prove 1977 Was The Best Year For Disco By Far

Disco will never and can never die, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been more alive in some eras than others, and 1977 was a standout year. For all the efforts of rock purists (and some nastier people opposed to music that celebrated Black and queer joy) to quash the genre, disco survived its own alleged death; the AIDS epidemic; and a generation of people raised to think disco, full of dancing and sequins, was somehow "uncool." But before all that came the absolute pinnacle of disco: glorious, glamorous, and glittery 1977.

Our choices reflect how, in 1977, we had electronic disco, funky disco, and pure danceable hits that merged technical artistry with the energy and enthusiasm of people living in blessed ignorance of how terrible the '80s — including some concerts — would be. We've picked some of the big stars of disco, who had yet to fall into obscurity or die, as well as others who were just starting out. Thelma Houston and Donna Summer's pristine vocals were filling the radio dial, and Sylvester was working with two singers who would later become The Weather Girls. AIDS was not yet a global problem, and the weird Reagan-era worship of working in an office hadn't become culturally dominant: in 1977, you could still just dance.