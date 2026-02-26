The Absolute Worst Concert Performances Of The 1980s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s featured a litany of musicians operating in god mode and changing the course of the entertainment industry forever. With that being said, the decade also hosted a few notorious stinkers, especially in the live music arena. Unfortunately, when it comes to playing a concert, if it doesn't click, it doesn't click — and even the greats have bad days at the office.

The funny part is that a terrible concert isn't always an artist's fault. Sure, if they're intoxicated, tired, and/or the bandmates are at each other's throats, it's likely to fall apart on stage. Sometimes, though, external factors play critical roles too, such as if the crowd doesn't feel the vibe, or the performer gets chucked into the wrong lineup. Think of this hypothetical example: It's like asking Justin Bieber to open for Slipknot. There's only one way it's gonna end here, and it won't be pretty for anyone.

Yet, a public — sometimes, globally aired — failure isn't the be-all and end-all for musicians. In the case of all the performers on this list, they didn't let one bad day derail their musical ambitions. They didn't throw in the towel; instead, they dusted off the embarrassment and soldiered on. Maybe that's a lesson that each of us can learn from here, too.