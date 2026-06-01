This 1966 Masterpiece From The Beach Boys Brings Paul McCartney To Tears Every Time He Hears It

Whether as a part of the Beatles or flying solo, Paul McCartney knows a thing or two about writing a moving number. However, even he gets hit in the feels whenever a certain song hits the airwaves. The special track in question is the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

Released as a single from the 1966 album "Pet Sounds," McCartney admitted, "'God Only Knows' is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it," McCartney told BBC Radio 1. "It's really just a love song, but it's brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian [Wilson]. I've actually performed it with him and I'm afraid to say that during the sound check, I broke down."

It's a massive show of respect from McCartney to the Beach Boys, though it shouldn't be all too surprising for anyone who followed the bands. The Beatles and Beach Boys had a friendly rivalry, since both groups surfaced in the early '60s and had a generation obsessed with their music. Despite competing for the same audience, they found musical influence from each other and channeled that into becoming better performers with their respective bands.