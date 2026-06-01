On September 28, 1991, some of the biggest rock and heavy metal bands in the world played to an adoring audience of fans who knew all the words to their songs. That wouldn't be a big deal, except that most people in the crowd didn't speak English, the music had been banned for years, and the country was the USSR.

No one is sure how many people were on the Tushino Airfield on the outskirts of Moscow that day. Some estimate that 1.6 million Soviets went to see Metallica, AC/DC, the Black Crowes, Pantera, and E.S.T. at the Monsters of Rock festival, while others calculated the crowd at a relatively more modest 500,000. But even that low-end number shows a population — especially young people — that was ready for change in their country, and if it meant they could go to more awesome rock concerts, even better.

From the reason the headline act was previously banned from the country to the soldiers rocking out instead of working security to the amazing fact that no one died, here's the truth about the wild concert that rocked the USSR weeks before its collapse.