Musicians Who Scored Their First No. 1 Hit After Turning 50

Whether it's the artists who make it or the audiences that consume it, topping the pop chart is a pursuit of the youthful and culturally hot — but not always, as proven by the musicians who hit No. 1 after lengthy careers and even after their 50th birthdays.

There are singers, bandleaders, and instrumentalists who had to wait literally decades for that milestone No. 1 pop hit. Such musicians may have sold a ton of records and taken many singles to the upper reaches of various other charts early or even years into their careers as radio-friendly superstars, but it took a special song to make them the exception to the rule and be a part of a very small club. These are the acts that went to No. 1 on the Hot 100, the all-encompassing pop chart established by music industry record-keeper Billboard Magazine in August 1958, for the first (and as it would come to pass, only) time — well after turning 50 years old.