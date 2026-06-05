5 Doo-Wop Songs That Take Boomers Right Back To Roller Rink Nights

In the 1950s, vocal groups in American cities began emphasizing harmony and the voice in backing music, building on existing traditions of small-group harmony. From there, a distinctive genre emerged, mostly but not exclusively young, male, urban, and African American, that saw a group of good voices backing an excellent voice carrying the melody with little or no instrumental accompaniment. "Doo-wop" came from the scat-like vocalizations that were common for these backing groups to use, with many of the vocal patterns become the most distinctive parts of the songs' lyrics.

While doo-wop went on to influence many genres that followed it (and, like swing, disco, and everything else, it comes back from the alleged grave to say "hello" every few years), its true heyday was the 1950s. Despite its complicated position as a largely Black genre in a still-segregated United States, doo-wop has joined the poodle skirt, the malt shop, and that haven of the well-chaperoned date, the roller rink, as symbols that immediately evoke America in the 1950s.