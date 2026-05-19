5 One-Hit Wonder Rock Songs From The '60s That Still Have Us Hooked Today

Look, most people never have even a single hit, so a one-hit wonder is already far ahead of the majority of the mass of humanity, but for whatever reason, some performers only notch a single memorable, successful track. Some of those songs, however, are so good that they still have us hooked today. The fact that these acts only had one big hit doesn't necessarily mean the rest of their work isn't good (though it can mean that, absolutely) just that they were fated to enjoy only one lone lightning-in-a-bottle moment before fading into a limited, trivia-night relevance.

Real one-hit wonders aren't novelty songs, but genuine creative works. And even though well-known bands may have one song that outshines all the rest of their catalogue in prominence, a one-hit wonder has ... one hit. The real test is that, often, the actual name of the band isn't nearly as well remembered as the name of the song. After all, you don't generally need the name of the band to find a song on a jukebox or streaming service, and if there were heavy demand for the rest of the Tornados' catalog or some solid Zager & Evans B-sides, we'd know it by now.