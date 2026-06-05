5 Classic Love Songs Everyone Thinks Hit No. 1 — But Never Did

Many love songs that are now considered classics didn't actually make it to No. 1 back when they were released because it took time for the public to get on board — the same public that would probably be surprised to learn those anthems never topped the Billboard Hot 100. A beautiful love song can touch lives and keep doing so over the decades. It gets to the point where a tune has such a cultural impact that we collectively assume that when it was first released, it was instantly appreciated and hit No. 1. But alas, while such songs were moderate to massive hits in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, they didn't urgently claim that milestone.

These love songs missed out on the temporary high of No. 1 single status, but they resonated over time and attained cultural ubiquity. These are the numbers that have been played at proms and wedding receptions and will be aired on classic rock and oldies stations until the end of time. Here are five beloved songs of love that, while very well known, shockingly couldn't make it up to No. 1 on the Hot 100.