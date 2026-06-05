5 Hit Songs That Prove 1967 Was The Decade's Greatest Year For Women In Rock

Okay, technically, "Ball and Chain" was released on Big Brother and the Holding Company's 1968 album, "Cheap Thrills," but singer Janis Joplin made her mark with the song the year prior. The group's breakout performance at the June 1967 Monterey Pop Festival utterly changed its fortunes, with Joplin in particular being catapulted into rock and roll history. Audience members stood up for her extraordinary performance, made remarkable by her raw energy and authentic delivery, despite an uninspired Saturday afternoon spot in the schedule.

The song even made it to the screen in 1968's "Monterey Pop" concert film, which covers the 1967 show. The band originally didn't consent to being recorded that Saturday, which some allegedly regretted after Joplin's electric performance. The do-over set was on Sunday night, and though the band had qualms about going back onstage to earn more money for appearing in the film — it was worried about selling out — the group did so anyway.

Even on the second round, Joplin stood out with her indelible singing informed by years of performing soul and blues songs. She continued to stand out until her tragic death in 1970, though male critics could be downright gross about Joplin's energy and physicality. Still, Joplin nevertheless would recall the festival appearance as a supremely happy point. Yet while Joplin was ascendant, the rest of Big Brother and the Holding Company was often ignored, and the band broke up the next year.