The Monkees' Massive No. 1 Hit In 1967 Was A Complete Accident

Among the strange things about the Monkees you didn't know is that one of the made-for-TV pop-rock band's biggest smashes was never even supposed to be a single. "Daydream Believer," a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, is so bright and catchy that it helps prove that 1967 was the decade's best year for sunshine pop. Yet the band's record label, Colgems Records, was earmarked for an unceremonious dumping onto a B-side. The Monkees was just about the biggest band in the world at the time, scoring four No. 1 albums in 1967 and reaching the Top 40 half a dozen times that year. The group's most massive hit of all in 1967 was "Daydream Believer," which spent the entirety of December in the pop chart's peak position.

Powered by a gentle piano line and blasts of a horn section and with a huge chorus, "Daydream Believer" is an irresistible, hook-filled anthem. It's pretty unbelievable that Colgems didn't think it had any chance or business striking a chord with the Monkees' army of fans. Necessity and urgency led the label to issue "Daydream Believer" as a single, and the label's instincts were proving incorrect, with the results being a nice surprise for all parties involved.